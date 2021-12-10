Siya Kolisi treated his fans to a few adorable posts on Instagram of him and his family playing a game of touch rugby

An image of the Kolisis preparing to take the game head on marked the start of Siya's post which was followed by videos

The post gained a massive 28 700 likes since Siya shared just one day ago and the comments of pride and love keep rolling in

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi gave his followers the feels after sharing a series of posts on Instagram. The renowned sportsman played touch rugby recently and his wife, kids and siblings tagged along.

The first image shows the Kolisi gang smiling from ear to ear as they posed before the game. Siya then shared a few videos of them playing the game in a truly heartwarming fashion. His brother Liyema wore headgear to the touch match and gave peeps a little bit of a chuckle. Siya's caption read:

"Touch rugby day for the Kolisis at the Greenmile. Slide two is my favourite; myself and @rachelkolisi head to head. My brother wearing headgear for touch rugby and ufaka neknee ntoza undikhumbuza kwiBombers."

Siya Kolisi's sweet post of his family playing touch rugby has warmed hearts across Mzansi. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

The Kolisi family take on a game of touch rugby

South Africans think the Kolisis are family goals

@heymoohey joked:

"I don't want to be THAT person... But I feel like you have an unfair advantage here."

@bev_symington commented:

"Beautiful family! They play together they stay together."

@nicol_robyn responded with:

"My favourite is slide 6. Kiki in her own world in the middle of the game."

@thisdebwatson commented:

"My favourite family."

@k_khumz added:

"The last slide is my favourite, Kezi got moves for days!"

