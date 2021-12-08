Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi wore matching outfits with her husband's 14-year-old sister Liphelo

The duo shared the same beige dress with matching shoes (in different colours) and they each rocked the outfit in their own ways

Rachel's post gained tons of likes from South African social media users and received a heartwarming response in the comments section

Rachel Kolisi sure knows how to get us in our feels. She recently shared a snap of her with Keziah and Siya's baby sister Liphelo. What makes this image a bit different is that Rachel and Liphelo wore matching outfits!

Rachel and Liphelo had on the same stunning beige dress with matching shoes. The only difference is that Rachel's shoes were beige while Liphelo's were black. Keziah posed with her head between her mother and her aunty, leaving a few peeps laughing out loud.

Seeing the adorable matching ensembles worn by Rachel and Liphelo is truly a heartwarming experience.

Rachel Kolisi and Siya's sister Liphelo share a wonderful relationship and they recently wore matching outfits. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

The post gained a massive 14 700 likes on Instagram with comments from well-known names and fans rolling in. Take a look at Rachel's sweet post below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the sweet comments they received:

@yolanda_yosh_ndevu said:

"Absolutely love this."

@justmarisabrina shared:

"Just gorgeous, you three."

@bridgetowntobrighton wrote:

"Beautiful pictures."

@cocodafonseca commented:

"Love those dresses ladies."

@kwakhanyaum responded with:

"Yoh, hayi I love this too much!"

@lauren_cpt added:

"Those dresses and you girls!"

