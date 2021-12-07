Terry Pheto Shares Stunning Snap: Actress' Celeb Friends Hype Her Up

Terry Pheto's celebrity friends hyped her up after she took to her timeline and posted a stunning photo of herself

Simz Ngema, Carol Bouwer and Kefilwe Mabote, among others, reacted to the stunning pic with red heart and fire emojis

Other celebs such as Minnie Dlamini, Suzette Llewellyn and Mmatema took to the actress' timeline and told her how gorgeous she looked in the snap

Terry Pheto has lit up her timeline with a stunning pic of herself. The stunner's peeps in the entertainment space took to her comment section to hype her up after she shared the gorgeous snap on Monday, 6 December.

Terry Pheto posted a stunning snap of herself. Image: @terrypheto

Source: Instagram

Sasha Laurel, Kefilwe Mabote, Simz Ngema, Carol Bouwer and many other celebs took to the talented actress' timeline and shared red heart and fire emojis. They couldn't get enough of her beauty.

Terry Pheto posted the snap on Instagram on Monday. Apart from the positive comments, the pic has been liked over 13 000 times.

Check out some of the comments from Terry's celeb friends below:

Minnie Dlamini said:

"So beautiful."

Rosemary Zimu wrote:

"Open up the app and this is the first post I see, what a beauty."

Mmatema commented:

"Yoooh Terry, le tla re baiziša. Yuuu."

Suzette Llewellyn said:

"Smokin’."

Lydia Forson added:

"Daaaaaymnnnnn, mama."

Source: Briefly.co.za