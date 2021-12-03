DJ Zinhle took to social media to show her boo Murdah Bongz some major love in the form of an appreciation post

The reality TV star and the Black Motion member became parents to their bundle of joy Asante a few months back

The celeb couple's celebrity friends and fans believe that the two star were made for each other

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Zinhle is madly in love with Murdah Bongz and she can't hide it. The Umlilo hitmaker took to social media to appreciate her man for all that he has done for her.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are parents to Asante. Image: @djzinhle @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The Unexpected reality TV star and the Black Motion member recently became parents to their bundle of joy, Asante. Their new single Siyabonga is also doing well on radio charts.

The businesswoman took to Instagram to let her 4.1 million followers how much she appreciates Bongz. She posted a snap of herself with her bae. According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner captioned her post:

"Thank you for everything, baby."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kairo's mama's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans took to her comment section to share their views on her relationship. Check out some of the comments below:

Somizi said:

"I love you guys."

DJ Happygal wrote:

"Ahhhh guys. I love you."

landzinisa said:

"Now that you have found your perfect match. You are more than amazing, zange ngathanda icouple kanje mina."

xolatotomusic commented:

"The coolest parents ever."

emeldahn said:

"So beautiful and you deserve it all."

pru_axel added:

"You Guys are so Adorable and Super Amazing."

DJ Zinhle trends as Mzansi debates her blended family

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle trended on social media when Mzansi peeps engaged in a heated debate over blended families. The reality TV star recently revealed that her first baby daddy, AKA, wants to be part of Asante's life.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared that Asante's dad, Murdah Bongz, is being "difficult" when it comes to the blended family situation even though he has a good relationship with AKA's daughter, Kairo.

Kairo and Asante's names also trended high on Twitter as tweeps shared their thoughts on the whole issue over their daddies. Some peeps praised AKA for being matured for the sake of his daughter while others think he should not be part of Asante's life.

Source: Briefly.co.za