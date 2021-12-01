DJ Zinhle is trending on Twitter as social media users are divided over her blended family issue

The Umlilo hitmaker revealed recently that AKA is willing to be part of Asante's life for the sake of his daughter, Kairo

The reality TV star revealed that her second baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, is not happy while some peeps praised the way AKA is handling the situation

DJ Zinhle is trending on social media as Mzansi peeps are engaged in a heated debate over blended families. The reality TV star recently revealed that her first baby daddy, AKA, wants to be part of Asante's life.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared that Asante's dad, Murdah Bongz, is being "difficult" when it comes to the blended family situation even though he has a good relationship with AKA's daughter, Kairo.

Kairo and Asante's names are trending high on Twitter as tweeps share their thoughts on the whole issue over their daddies. Some peeps have praised AKA for being matured for the sake of his daughter while others think he should not be part of Asante's life.

@LeleMbinda said:

"Twitter people are out here discussing family matters that include AKA, Zinhle, Kairo & Bongz... Guys anina life? Don't you have your own family problems to attend to?"

@MotleKaBotle wrote:

"Kiernan is matured as a father. He approached this issue with Zinhle. And it doesn't mean he's going to father Asante. He just wants to be acquainted with the child coz she's Kairo's baby sister. Why must he discriminate the other one? Bongz is a new dad, he'll get it with time."

@MsMabala commented:

"In what capacity does AKA want to be in Zinhle’s child’s life? Men really think they can tap in and tap out as and when. He’s crazy."

@chris_plaatjie said:

"AKA must just act like any normal baby daddy from kasi and send money when its needed, pick Kairo up sometimes and take her on weekends at times. He doesn't have to complicate things between Zinhle and Bongz. I mean if AKA and Anele(RIP) had a kid would Zinhle do the same to him."

@SimthoBiyela added:

"Kairo and Asante are siblings, you cannot separate siblings just because they have different fathers, if Kairo want to go see his dad AKA does that mean she must leave Asante behind just because AKA is not her biological father? This isn't about AKA, DJ Zinhle or Bongz but kids."

DJ Zinhle asks AKA to be part of Asante's life, Murdah Bongz not happy

In related news, Briefly News reported that The Unexpected trended on social media after airing a lit episode on Saturday night, 27 November. DJ Zinhle revealed during the her reality TV show that she has asked her first baby daddy, AKA, to be part of her second daughter's life.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared that Supa Mega, who is Kairo's dad, did not have a problem with the blended family set up when they spoke about it. The businesswoman said Murdah Bongz, who is Asante's dad, is not happy at all about the blended family situation.

DJ Zinhle said she thought the rapper was going to resist her idea but he was very cool about it. Mega wants to be part of Asante's life just like the Black Motion member is part of Kairo's life. According to ZAlebs, the club DJ revealed during the hot episode that her new bae is the "difficult" one.

