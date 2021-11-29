DJ Zinhle revealed during The Unexpected that she has asked AKA to be part of her and Murdah Bongz' daughter Asante's life

The Umlilo hitmaker and Supa Mega have a daughter together named Kairo Forbes and she wants her first baby daddy to have a relationship with Asante

While the rapper doesn't mind being part of Asante's life, Zinhle revealed that her current bae, Murdah Bongz, is the one who is "difficult" about the whole thing

The Unexpected trended on social media after airing a lit episode on Saturday night, 27 November. DJ Zinhle revealed during the her reality TV show that she has asked her first baby daddy, AKA, to be part of her second daughter's life.

DJ Zinhle has asked AKA to be part of Asante's life and Murdah Bongz is not happy.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared that Supa Mega, who is Kairo's dad, did not have a problem with the blended family set up when they spoke about it. The businesswoman said Murdah Bongz, who is Asante's dad, is not happy at all about the blended family situation.

DJ Zinhle said she thought the rapper was going to resist her idea but he was very cool about it. Mega wants to be part of Asante's life just like the Black Motion member is part of Kairo's life.

According to ZAlebs, the club DJ revealed during the hot episode that her new bae is the "difficult" one.

Oskido shows baby Asante's face in video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Oskido showed DJ Zinhle's newborn baby's face in a video he posted online recently. The veteran musician was promoting his new single titled Umbane on social media when he shared a video showing baby Asante's face.

DJ Zinhle and her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, have not showed Mzansi their new bundle of joy's face on their social media platforms yet but Oskido surprisingly dropped a video with Asante's face recently.

Oskido, who is one of the bosses at Kalawa Jazmee, shared the clip of Zinhle, her other kid Kairo Forbes and Zinhle's helper holding baby Asante on his official Instagram account. Fans took to Oskido's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. One of them, yollarndzube, said:

"Finally, uncle was generous to show us Asante."

