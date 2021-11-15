DJ Zinhle: Oskido Shows Baby Asante's Face in Video Promoting His New Single

DJ Zinhle's mentor Oskido surprised many in Mzansi when he showed baby Asante's face in a video promoting his latest single

DJ Zinhle, her other daughter Kairo Forbes and her helper, who was holding little Asante, appear in the clip

Mzansi peeps shared mixed reactions to Oskido's post because Zinhle and her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, have not shared Asante's face online yet

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Oskido showed DJ Zinhle's newborn baby's face in a video he posted online recently. The veteran musician was promoting his new single titled Umbane on social media when he shared a video showing baby Asante's face.

Oskido showed Mzansi DJ Zinhle's baby Asante's face on social media. Image: @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, have not showed Mzansi their new bundle of joy's face on their social media platforms yet but Oskido surprisingly dropped a video with Asante's face recently.

Oskido, who is one of the bosses at Kalawa Jazmee, shared the clip of Zinhle, her other kid Kairo Forbes and Zinhle's helper holding baby Asante on his official Instagram account. DJ Zinhle's mentor captioned the post:

"@djzinhle & family loving my latest track l did with @msaki_za #Umbane taken from #KeepHopeAlive album NOW available on PRE ORDER... Album drops 3rd Dec 2021."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fans took to Oskido's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

yollarndzube said:

"Finally, uncle was generous to show us Asante."

thandolwethu_leseo commented:

"I'm sure Zinhle is so mad that Oskido showed Asante. But it is what it is."

2liprochick wrote:

"She sure does have beautiful babies, she said it herself and I agree. Can't wait for a proper pic from her with Santy's eyes opened. Love them."

pitsineliswa said:

"Baby Asante to the world."

mrosmaseepe commented:

"Nchoo, finally we saw Asante. She is so cute I even felt like holding her. Thank you Oskido."

gabisile_mthombothi added:

"Yoh, not Zinhle fining Oskido R200k for showing Santy's face."

Murdah Bongz shares cute video dancing with baby Asante

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz is such a loving dad. The music producer took to social media recently to share a clip of himself dancing with his little girl, Asante.

The Black Motion member is DJ Zinhle's baby daddy. Ever since they welcomed baby Asante into the world, Bongz has been posting clips of himself and his boo spending time with their bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram, the DJ posted another clip of himself playing with Asante. Bongz took his little girl from their helper and started dancing with her. DJ Zinhle also appears towards the end of the family video.

Source: Briefly.co.za