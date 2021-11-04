DJ Zinhle: Murdah Bongz Shares Cute Video Dancing With Baby Asante

Music producer and DJ Murdah Bongz has shared a heartwarming clip of himself dancing with his bundle of joy, Asante

Murdah Bongz's baby mama DJ Zinhle also appears towards the end of the the video posted online by the Black Motion member

Bongz and Zinhle's fans took to their timeline to applaud them for the way they love each other and their baby girl

Murdah Bongz is such a loving dad. The music producer took to social media recently to share a clip of himself dancing with his little girl, Asante.

DJ Zinhle's boo Murdah Bongz posted a heartwarming video of himself dancing with baby Asante. Image: @murdahbongz, @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The Black Motion member is DJ Zinhle's baby daddy. Ever since they welcomed baby Asante into the world, Bongz has been posting clips of himself and his boo spending time with their bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram, the DJ posted another clip of himself playing with Asante. Bongz took his little girl from their helper and started dancing with her. DJ Zinhle also appears towards the end of the family video, according to TshisaLIVE.

Their fans took to the talented producer's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Most of them praised him for loving his baby.

prissci2987 wrote:

"The love you have for your baby girl. Beautiful."

zinhle_manana commented:

"Love is always beautiful."

dbsi.thole said:

"It’s the Mohosana family for me, playing their own song, titled Siyabonga, after their daughter’s name Asante. Tell me what’s more beautiful??? Love this for you guys."

dorothymwafisheni commented:

"Love you guys @djzinhle @murdahbongz I love how you guys love each other."

pum_mliswa said:

"It’s @djzinhle happiness for me. I love it for you monmy."

spokydoo added:

"You are blessed buti. This is beautiful."

Source: Briefly.co.za