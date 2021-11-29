Eish: Natasha Thahane Not About to Spill the Tea on Her Beef With Lasizwe

Natasha Thahane was not about to spill the tea on her beef with industry mate and former friend Lasizwe in a recent interview

The stunning actress was a celebrity guest in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG

Their beef started when Lasizwe gave details on Natasha and actress Ntando Duma's bad blood in one of his YouTube shows

Natasha Thahane has refused to spill the tea on her beef with Lasizwe. The two Mzansi celebs used to be friends until Lasizwe spoke about the stunner's altercation with Ntando Duma in one of his YouTube shows.

Natasha was a celebrity guest in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The opinionated podcaster asked the former The Queen actress about her relationship with Lasizwe.

She said she preferred not to discuss their fallout further. According to TshisaLIVE, the actress replied to MacG:

"I'm enjoying my silence. He decided to say whatever he wanted to say. He can carry on," she said.

Natasha Thahane added that she and the media personality were good friends until he decided to make her fallout with Ntando public knowledge.

"If we have to grow apart that's okay, but let's keep respecting each other."

Natasha Thahane fails to spill the tea on her relationship with Lorch

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that Mzansi was not impressed by the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The podcaster hosted Natasha Thahane and many took to social media to share that the episode was "boring".

Peeps were expecting the actress to spill the tea on her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch but she chose not to speak about her private life.

The Blood and Water star said her relationship with the Orlando Pirates star is not anyone's business. She said she doesn't owe anyone an explanation about her love life. She did not even share how she and Lorch met. According to ZAlebs, she told MacG:

"The only thing I owe people is the good performance on screen."

One of the unimpressed viewers of the YouTube show @mphoZARous wrote:

"10 minutes in and I was like f*ck this sh*t, ain't gonna waste any more of my time."

