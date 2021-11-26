Natasha Thahane Fails to Spill the Tea About Her Relationships With Lorch

Natasha Thahane failed to spill the tea about her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch during a recent interview

Many people said the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG was "boring" because the actress did not want to discuss her relationship

The Blood & Water star told the opinionated podcaster that her love life is none of anyone's business when he tried to get her to talk about it

Mzansi was not impressed by the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The podcaster hosted Natasha Thahane and many took to social media to share that the episode was "boring".

Natasha Thahane was a guest on the latest episode of 'Podcast and Chill with MacG'. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Peeps were expecting the actress to spill the tea on her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch but she chose not to speak about her private life.

The Blood & Water star said her relationship with the Orlando Pirates star is not anyone's business. She said she doesn't owe anyone an explanation about her love life. She did not even share how she and Lorch met. According to ZAlebs, she told MacG:

"The only thing I owe people is the good performance on screen."

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode. Many said they only watched part of the show because Tasha did not spill the tea. Check some of their comments below:

@mphoZARous wrote:

"10 minutes in and I was like f*ck this sh*t, ain't gonna waste any more of my time."

@_mbuso_ said:

"It was boring honestly."

Natasha Thahane blamed for Lorch's poor performance in Soweto derby

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that some local football lovers hilariously blamed Natasha Thahane for Thembinkosi Lorch's "poor" performance during the Soweto derby on Sunday, 1 August.

Lorch's side Orlando Pirates lost the #CarlingCup match to their rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Natasha also supports Lorch's side. The celeb couple trended recently when they made their relationship official on social media.

After the game, peeps took to Twitter to roast the Blood & Water actress for her bae's alleged poor performance. Natasha Thahane usually trolls Amakhosi fans whenever their team loses. The hashtag #CarlingCup trended following the game that usually divides Mzansi. Check out some of the comments below:

@_ShaunKeyz wrote:

"It's hard being Lorch, now fans are blaming Natasha for his failure to score."

Source: Briefly.co.za