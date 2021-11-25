Boity Thulo Customises Her R2.5 Lumma Range Rover With Stunning Wrap

Media personality Boity has showed off an impressive whip on social media which was custom-designed just the way she likes it

The reality TV star said she's obsessed with the luxurious Lumma Range Rover which has a Nardo grey custom wrap and 23-inch rims

Impressed followers of the rapper took to her timeline to congratulate her for customising the whip she described as a "beast"

Boity has taken to social media to show off her impressive Lumma Range Rover. The reality TV star shared that she's obsessed with the R2.5 million luxurious ride because it's been customised just the way she likes it.

Boity Thulo has customised her R2.5 Lumma Range Rover with a stunning wrap. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

The rapper took to Twitter and shared snaps of herself posing next to the "beast". The stunner captioned her post:

"So dope to be a part of the @RACE1SA family! They gave my beautiful beast Esther a revamp with this gorgeous Nardo grey custom wrap and 23inch HF -5 @vossenwheels! I am OBSESSED!"

Boity's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her fresh ride. Check out some of their comments below:

@sk4lyf2 said:

"I guess it's beauty and beast. Congrats beautiful, ay indaba yokugijima njalo."

@tshiamoem wrote:

"The red brake pads & black rims..."

@gaopaleloe commented:

"Looks good on you sweetheart."

@Bashiz3 said:

"Your car is beautiful, yo."

@Tlou_Mothabela added:

"Congratulations. More wins."

