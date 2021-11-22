Couple Goals: Boity and Anton Jeftha Look Stunning in Pics of Their Date

Mzansi rapper Boity and her boo Anton Jeftha looked stunning when they went out on Sunday night

The reality TV star and her man were dressed to impress in the stunning snaps they took before hitting the town

Peers in the entertainment industry and fans said the stunner and the actor look good together

Boity and her man Anton Jeftha have served Mzansi couple goals with their stunning snaps. The celeb couple dressed to the nines when they went out last night, 21 November.

Anton Jeftha and Boity went out on a date on Sunday night. Image: @antonjeftha, @boity

Source: Instagram

The rapper and the actor have taken to their social media pages to share the stunning snaps they took during their date. Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star revealed that she and her "bestie" enjoyed each other's company on Sunday night. She captioned their pics:

"About last night... A night out with the Bestie!"

The handsome actor took to the stunner's comment section on the photo-sharing app to praise his boo for looking beautiful during their date night. Anton Jeftha said:

"What a night it was, you looked absolutely gorgeous my beautiful best."

The celeb couple's industry mates and their fans took to Boity's comment section to share their thoughts on the pics. Check out some of their comments below:

leratokganyago wrote:

"You guys look so perfect."

thesivu commented:

"Ugh, my fave couple."

jenniferbala said:

"You are too cute and beautiful! This post made me smile."

nangamsonondlazi wrote:

"It's how he looks at you for me."

yoliswa_mqoco commented:

"I genuinely LOVE what I’m seeing here!"

forevermichyjay said:

"I love this for the both of you."

Maps Maponyane jokes about his 'relationship' with Kim Kardashian

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Maps Maponyane has taken to social media to joke about his sudden 'relationship' with US superstar, Kim Kardashian. The Mzansi media personality was reacting to a doctored pic of himself and Kim Kardashian.

The TV presenter took to social media to share the screenshot of the pic which appeared in a local newspaper. He jokingly shared that the relationship was private until the outlet published the story about it. Maps wrote on Instagram:

"Cat's out the bag, I guess.Just can't keep anything private any more out here."

Mzansi celebs took to his comment section to laugh out loud at the snap. Actress Natasha Thahane wrote:

"North West, Chicago… Maps! I knew it."

Source: Briefly.co.za