Maps Maponyane has jokingly shared that he's been keeping his relationship with Kim Kardashian a secret until a publication published their snap together

The TV presenter was reacting to a doctored snap of himself with the popular US reality TV star

Maps' peers in the entertainment industry and fans shared hilarious comments after the star shared a screenshot of the snap

Maps Maponyane has taken to social media to joke about his sudden relationship with US superstar, Kim Kardashian. The Mzansi media personality was reacting to a doctored pic of himself and Kim.

Maps Maponyane has reacted hilariously to his sudden celeb relationship with Kim Kardashian. Image: @mmaponyane, @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter took to social media to share the screenshot of the pic which appeared in a local newspaper. He jokingly shared that the relationship was private until the outlet published his pic with Kim Kardashian. Maps wrote on Instagram:

"Cat's out the bag, I guess. Just can't keep anything private any more out here."

Mzansi celebs took to his comment section to laugh out loud at the snap. Check out some of their comments below:

Bonang Matheba said:

"I knew it!"

Natasha Thahane wrote:

"North West, Chicago… Maps! I knew it."

queenazizzar commented:

"You’re going to make people cry, wena."

the_pageant_prince said:

"I need an invite to the wedding."

leelito23 wrote:

"Wedding after party will be lit."

Zulu Mkhathini added:

"Washa, since you got an in, bro please speak to Kourtney for me… Sisonke."

