Relationship Goals: Man Treats Bae to Romantic Yacht Cruise, Pens Sweet Message

A man treated his bae to a yacht cruise and penned a sweet message along with the snaps of their young vacay

The man named Bongani Pontsana shared that his only job is to take care of his boo and give her the love that she deserves

Many social media users, who took to his comment section, shared that Bongani and his gorgeous bae are relationship goals

A man served Mzansi relationship goals when he took his bae to a yacht getaway. The hopeless romantic took to social media recently to share snaps and videos of their beautiful young vacay.

A young man treated his bae to a romantic yacht cruise and penned a sweet message. Image: @sir_nganiey

Source: Instagram

Bongani Pontsana captioned his post with a sweet message. He shared that he only has one job in his life. Taking to Instagram, Bongani, who uses the handle @sir_nganiey, also explained what their getaway meant for him:

"I have one job! To give you the love, care and support you would always want to feel and get. Such journeys are a joy ride, it’s like we unpacking each other the more we spend beautiful moments together."

He promised to take care of his bae as long as they're together. Bongani uses his Instagram account to serve his followers healthy mjolo content.

Some of his followers took to his comment section to share their views on the latest post. Check out what they said below:

itsyourneigh wrote:

"My two fav people."

unamm.gidaaaa said:

"I’m crying."

olo__lona commeted:

"The healthy mjolo content. Andisanithandi."

b_a_u_c added:

"Ok, I’m officially speechless."

Source: Briefly.co.za