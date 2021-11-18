Kourtney Kardashian has bought her fiancé Travis Barker a $205k vintage car as a birthday present

The drummer celebrated his 46th birthday over the weekend and his boo surprised him with the posh whip of his dreams

Social media users shared that Travis deserved the car because he has been nothing but a sweetheart to Kourtney ever since they fell in love

Kourtney Kardashian surprised her boo with a posh whip on his 46th birthday. The reality TV star presented fiancé Travis Barker with a vintage ride of his dreams at the weekend when he celebrated his birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian bought Travis Barker a $205k vintage car on his 46th birthday. Image: @travisbarker

The excited drummer took to social media to show off the luxurious vehicle his bae bought for him. He shared black and white snaps of himself with Kourtney. They were rocking matching black and white skeleton outfits when they took the pics outside the Hotel Bel-Air.

Travis Barker captioned his Instagram post:

"When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash."

Daily Mail reports that the wealthy TV star appeared to have gifted her man a vintage Buick GNX. The publication said according to Motor Biscuit, the car costs around $205 000.

Social media users, Kourtney and some of her sisters took to Travis' comment section to share their thoughts on his gift. Check out some of their comments below:

Kourtney Kardashian said:

"You deserve the world."

Khloe Kardashian wrote:

"Yayyyyyyyyyyy so so crazy!!!! I’m so happy for you."

feenlipstick commented:

"Seee .. when a guy treats a girl like everything ..they can have whatever they want. It’s really simple."

cessberry wrote:

"When your dream artist gets his dream car by his dream girl."

fell_from_the_sun said:

"I want to be able to give my husband a car for his birthday. That’s precious!!!!"

julieboyadjian31 commented:

"Match made in heaven!"

catirita08 added:

"That's awesome! Well deserved! Many blessings to you both!"

