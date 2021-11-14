A video of King Dalindyebo dancing at an undisclosed location has Mzansi laughing

Some peeps are convinced the King may be just a little too free-spirited and headed to the comments section to react

Briefly News compiled some interesting comments to the video which you won't want to miss

A video of King Dalindyebo dancing at a conference venue has South Africans rolling on the floor. It seems many people think he was having just a little too much fun.

A video of King Dalindyebo dancing has raised a few eyebrows online. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the silly clip.

"I don't trust this 1," he cheekily captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emoji's

It seems his vivacious dancing gathered mixed reactions from social media users. Check out some of the reactions to the clip below:

@nezie_nezerina said:

"He's just having fun guys..it’s his personality, his bubbly & charismatic!"

@murphy_moffat said:

"For me, this guy is the most genuine person or leader out there. He speaks his mind."

@ZaMoney_ said:

"His nation is such a pleasure to be around. Such good people."

@nhla_gatsha said:

"He seems like a guy who's not sure about relationships le one. Soon soon he will be joining Indlovu. Let's wait he see kodwa haha."

@ZuluMaverick said:

"He would make a good president this guy."

"Unconditional love": Big Guy dances his heart out at a wedding, SA happy for him

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of one seriously confident guy dancing his heart out at his wedding reception is making the internet go gaga. Even though the groom might be a little heavier set, he's not letting that hold him back and continues to enjoy his big day.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the inspiring clip.

"Love always wins," he captioned the post along with a big red heart emoji.

While some social media users were quick to throw shade, criticising the groom for his bigger frame other more positive peeps really enjoyed his display of self-love.

Many peeps felt super inspired too, remembering that love really is out there for all of us- even the oddballs who live proudly.

Check out some of the loving reactions to the clip below:

@10Damzo said:

"BIG fan of this."

@Eircans said:

"Amazing."

@enhle_ngubeni said:

"It’s the towel for me my boy haha."

@moscowdollar123 said:

"He clearly has a big heart for that love."

