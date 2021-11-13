“What’s the WiFi Password?”: Silly Peeps Say Smartcar Looks Like Internet Router

Pictures of one odd-looking car have the internet talking

Many peeps are convinced the ride looks just like another common household item- an internet router

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their hilarious reactions to the interesting car

Pictures of one seriously interesting looking car have the internet losing it. Many peeps seem to believe the future-forward whip looks a lot less like something you'd ride in and more like a nifty internet router.

Pictures of one seriously odd-looking car have the internet talking.

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @kulanicool first shared the picture that got social media users laughing.

"Sbonga says this car looks like a router," he captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emoji's.

Social media users were soon in agreement with many shady peeps dissing the car in the comments section. Check out some of the cheeky reactions below:

@MichaelBucwa said:

"What's the WiFi Password?"

@Ndzotho2 said:

"Huawei pocket router to be precise."

@KRBNARE2 said:

"We need to have a meeting with honda here."

@KurtMaicon1 said:

"I'm Dead LMAO."

Man's friend joins Mercedes Benz club, celebrates him online

In more car news, Briefly News previously reported that Twitter user Dabane (@khakhelihle) revelled in the success of his friend who is now the proud owner of a R2 million Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. The stylish and glossy black car can be seen in a recent post he shared.

A person can surely expect to turn a few heads when driving such a stunning car, and that is exactly what happened. Accompanied by a set of beautiful white seats the stunning vehicle was enough to bring thousands of Saffas to the tweet.

“I’m not crying. My best friend bought this car majita” he captioned the post and highlighted the emotions of a proud friend.

Joined by many inspired and motivated Mzansians, the post reminds South Africa of the power that comes from supporting each other.

The post gained over 20 000 likes on the bird app.

Read some of the congratulatory messages shared below:

@thobejane_ps said:

"Give your friend hi 5 for me. Forget jealous responses."

@titus_2k shared:

"Congrats bruu, big fan of the Benz family."

@Mlungic_M asked:

"Tenderpreneur or what?"

@ChikafaJnr added:

"You see how excited we get over our buddy winning. I remember how I celebrated when an acquaintance bought a big car."

@Chandisarewa96 tweeted:

"I hope my best friends haven’t lost hope yet. It will soon be your turn. You shall also be clapping for me soon."

@Mthethwa_Sifis0 commented:

"Congratulations to your friend!"

