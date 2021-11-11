South African social media user Dabane couldn't resist bragging about the success of his friend as he cruises in his new set of wheels

Pics of the friends beautiful new Mercedes Benz E63 AMG were posted on the Twitter page of Dabane

Mzansians gathered in the comments of the post to express their support of a fellow South African

Twitter user Dabane (@khakhelihle) revelled in the success of his friend who is now the proud owner of a R2 million Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. The stylish and glossy black car can be seen in a recent post he shared.

A person can surely expect to turn a few heads when driving such a stunning car, and that is exactly what happened. Accompanied by a set of beautiful white seats the stunning vehicle was enough to bring thousands of Saffas to the tweet.

“I’m not crying. My best friend bought this car majita” he captioned the post and highlighted the emotions of a proud friend. Joined by many inspired and motivated Mzansians, the post reminds South Africa of the power that comes from supporting each other.

Man celebrates friend's success after he joined the Benz club by sharing pics of the whip online. Image: @khakhelihle

Source: Twitter

The post gained over 20 000 likes on the bird app:

Read some of the congratulatory messages shared below:

@thobejane_ps said:

"Give your friend hi 5 for me. Forget jealous responses."

@titus_2k shared:

"Congrats bruu, big fan of the Benz family."

@Mlungic_M asked:

"Tenderpreneur or what?"

@ChikafaJnr added:

"You see how excited we get over our buddy winning. I remember how I celebrated when an acquaintance bought a big car."

@Chandisarewa96 tweeted:

"I hope my best friends haven’t lost hope yet. It will soon be your turn. You shall also be clapping for me soon."

@Mthethwa_Sifis0 commented:

"Congratulations to your friend!"

