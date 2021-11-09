A local social media user confused his followers when he claimed that he purchased another vehicle after selling his Twitter account

@Shonny_ZA's bio on the microblogging app states that he fabricates stories so many Saffas do not believe that this car is actually his

They called him out under the post and shared some hilarious memes following his post throwing shade at haters

@Shonny_ZA, whose Twitter bio claims that he is 'Black Twitter's most-voted liar', recently shared that he purchased a new vehicle. The young man shared images of a Kia Rio hatchback and added that he recently went to pick it up.

The social media user, with over 1 500 followers, said the sleek ride is his second vehicle and threw some shade at the haters out there. He captioned the post:

"I fetched my second car today. I know you laughed at me for selling my account but keep in mind, you don't have two cars."

A local social media user claimed that he purchased his second vehicle and threw some shade at his haters. Image: @Shonny_ZA

Source: Twitter

Shonny's bio on the bird app reads:

"Black Twitter's most voted liar. I fabricate stories."

The above info gained a lot of traction from Saffas who simply did not believe that he purchased the vehicle. Take a look at his post below:

Read some of the responses to his post below:

@RorisangKenneth shared:

"I looked at your bio & I was like OKAY!!"

@Kgaliiey_16 said:

"Let me save my congratulations until I see you driving it, because last time I congratulated you, you played with me mxm."

@NhleksNtu asked:

"Are you owning it or are you renting it?"

@LethuTheLegend wants to know:

"Bruh what's this caption!?!"

@EddieBrezzy responded with:

"Oksalayo you can only be in one car at a time. Joke still on you."

@Jon_Debest suggested:

"Celebrate your achievements. You don't have to make it about other people okay. Congratulations"

SA reacts brutally to new Hyundai Staria, price tag tops R1 million and Saffas say design is "terrible"

In other car-related news, Briefly News recently reported that Twitter user, @IamKumbi, who labels himself as an automotive reviewer on his profile, gave a brief review about the new Hyundai Staria and Mzansi peeps have plenty to say about the design of the car.

The post is gaining widespread attention after he shared pics of the Staria, however, Mzansi isn't impressed at all by what they are seeing. In the post, @IamKumbi said he spent the day with @HyundaiSA for the car review website, @khuleonwheels, and sampled the new model.

He added:

"I really really do like it - the futuristic and daring design works. You can get it from R789 900 and goes up to R1 099 900 for the range topping Luxury Grade #HyundaiStaria."

Source: Briefly.co.za