A young man who goes by the Twitter handle @IamKumbi reviews cars and recently shared his opinions on the new Hyundai Staria

After sharing four pics of the car along with its hefty price tag, Saffas are shocked that such an expensive car was designed so poorly

The comments are flooding in as people share harsh views about the Staria and many refer to it as a "thing"

Twitter user, @IamKumbi, who labels himself as an automotive reviewer on his profile, gave a brief review about the new Hyundai Staria and Mzansi peeps have plenty to say about the design of the car.

The post is gaining widespread attention after he shared pics of the Staria, however, Mzansi isn't impressed at all by what they are seeing.

The new Hyundai Staria gets roasted by Saffas who hate the design. Image: @IamKumbi/Twitter

In the post, @IamKumbi said he spent the day with @HyundaiSA for the car review website, @khuleonwheels, and sampled the new model.

He added:

"I really really do like it - the futuristic and daring design works. You can get it from R789 900 and goes up to R1 099 900 for the range topping Luxury Grade #HyundaiStaria."

Check out the post for yourself:

The post quickly blew up as Saffas from around the country couldn't believe that the design of the car was approved. Many are referring to the Staria as a "thing", some say they rather get another brand of car entirely and one person compared it to Elon Musk's Tesla.

However, one Saffa took to the comment section with a unique view and said he loved the design.

Let's jump into the comments:

@sekodiane_me:

"They should try to hire me and @XekiHlongwane to design something with that thing."

@ZukisanNdwendwe:

"So a head designer at @HyundaiSA approved this?"

@TebogoCurtis_:

"There’s something about these futuristic cars with their beautiful front and sides but horrible backs, reminds of my Tesla Model X P100D."

@Sgadla_M:

"I would rather buy a secondhand V Class."

@givvy_givven:

"We will get used to it, maybe."

@AmikoksMolefi:

"Looks terrible that thing..."

@ZukoMntonintshi:

"I’d rather get the Toyota."

@Sedzaniii:

"I love the design. Makes me question my love for the Caravelle."

