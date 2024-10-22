An adorable big sister showed love and affection to her younger sibling who can't talk and walk yet

The girlie was at a healthcare facility feeding her sibling a bottle of milk while talking to them

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their love for the sibling bond

An older sister had an adorable time with her young sibling. Images: @ayamah45

Source: TikTok

A video captured a young kiddo showing love to her younger sibling, leaving the internet to adoration.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @ayamah45, the duo is at a healthcare facility. It is presumed that the young one went to be checked by a doctor. The bundle of joy who is still too young to talk or walk for themselves is on the bed with their older sibling.

The big girlie can be seen feeding her younger sibling a bottle of milk. While she is doing so, she hilariously tells them to hold it themselves, lol. She continued to give her sibling kisses, cute.

Older sister shows love to younger sibling

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Mzansi love the siblings

The video gained over one million views, with many online users expression adoration for the sibling love.

@Khoisan adored:

"This is soooo cute 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@JustPholar expressed:

"Mina I would like to ask Xhosa people to continue making babies please y’all give birth to beautiful girls and handsome men, you make SA beautiful 🤞🏽."

@NikitaMugadi laughed:

"The baby is too young to be umfondini wethu 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@EvanderM was envious:

"Aww man I can’t wait for 2035 to meet my first baby 🥹♥️."

@Cee loved:

"Tiny humans speaking isiXhosa are the just cutest! 🥰"

@Nhlanhla Ngwaqa commented:

"She’s going to be an overprotective sister."

@HRH_Didi said:

"Mfondini must be independent, fresh into this life thing… and sisi loves him so much!! 🥰🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣."

