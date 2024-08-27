A 25-year-old young man showed love to his three months old sister in an adorable TikTok video

The young man adorably spun his younger sibling with a smile and joy on his face

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing adoration for the two's relationship

A 25-year-old expressed adoration for his three-month-old sister. Images: @kingtee_rsa

A video of a 25-year-old brother showing love to his three-month-old baby sister has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @kingtee_rsa, he can be seen being playful with his sibling, singing and adorably spinning her around. The young man was visibly happy to have the little one as the new addition to the family.

In other clips on his TikTok, he shared several moments with the three-month-old, saying she is his new obsession. Netizens in the comments also shared similar stories of having younger siblings at their bigger ages.

"I have a 3-month-old sister."

Brother shows love to little sister

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the brother-sister bond

The video gained over 300k likes, with many online users showing adoration for the duo's relationship.

@Spanishbug said:

"You are going to be a good big brother."

@Musa expressed:

"My mom was 50 when she had me. I grew up calling her gogo 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@user8498595990406 wrote:

"Am 32 and my brother is 2yrs and my son is 7 yrs 🤣🤣🤣 my son is refusing to call my brother uncle 🤣."

@chichinel0 shared:

"My kids are 16 and 12 and my sister is 9. She cries when they call her auntie 😂😂😂."

@MpilohKhumaloMkasi commented:

"Deputy parent. Soon you will be doing the school drop offs attending parent meetings. Beautiful🌹🤍🌹🤍."

@boi2za said:

"And that’s your first born🥰🤞."

