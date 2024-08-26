A young lady was met by her daughter's mess while sleeping, prompting her to wake up and attend to it

As the lady got out of bed, her first reaction was to call for her mother's assistance

Social media users pointed out the importance of mothers after the lady immediately called for her mom

A young mom was left screaming after her baby made a diaper mess. Image @sin_therulebreaker

Motherhood is a beautiful experience... well, until the baby makes a mess, that is.

A young lady with the username @sin_therulebreaker shared a video of her baby, who hasn't mastered the art of reporting when she needs to go the loo.

Baby's diaper mess wakes mom

The mom woke up from the smell of her baby's dirty diaper and screamed as she saw her mess running down her legs.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps relate to the unpleasant experience

The video attracted a lot of comments from social media users who shared their parenting experiences.

User @lee_rato3015 was reminded of her sister:

"You're like my sister, she always calls us whenever she sees such. Mina, I just act fast, I’ll deal with the trauma after the baby is clean😂"

User @lefentse5 chickened out from potty-training her child, adding:

"My son is turning two in September and I want to start this process but ngeke nagana makaka, I decided am going to take him to pre-school so they can teach him there."

User @kgali_.m came through with advice:

"She needs chicken soup with veggies and salt (no spices), hydrolytes for kids and cold water, warm baths and fruits (no citrus), preferably bananas, paw paw and apples 🥺"

User @lesediramsley shared how things were with twins, adding:

"Now imagine having twins😭😭😭😭 I just give them to my husband 🤣🤣and he just looks at me and shakes his head🤣🤣🤣🤣"

User @phindilekhozamabona warned other moms, adding:

"Mommies must know there’s a virus going around, a tummy bug that’s causing children to vomit or have a runny tummy. DO NOT TAKE THEM TO SCHOOL. Keep them at home for at least 24 hours ❤️"

User @mpumeluv was amused by the lady's first reaction commenting:

"I love how you called your mom because I would do the same"🤣🤣🤣👍🏾"

