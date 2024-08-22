A 56-year-old man went viral on TikTok after it was shared that he recently welcomed his first child

The older gentleman tried to hold back his tears while he held the warmly-dressed baby on his lap

Many members of the online community shared well wishes while also adding humour in the comments

A man welcomed his first child at 56. Images: @jabulani_sir

Source: TikTok

Fatherhood is a journey filled with boundless love and the joy of watching a child grow into their own. One local man shared that it is never too late to become a parent, welcoming his firstborn at 56.

Proud new dad

Using the handle @jabulani_sir, TikTokker Charlie Mingus shared a video of the new father holding his baby. The man was very emotional as he tried to hold back his tears, pulling strange expressions.

The warmly-dressed baby sat on his lap, briefly cracking a smile at someone off-camera.

Watch the adorable video of the father and child below:

Mzansi seems confused

The viral video, which garnered over three million views, had many people wishing the new parent well, while others flooded the comment section with humour.

@purryrecipes added positivity, saying:

"When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen."

@user3495176994562 commented on the father's reaction while holding the precious baby and said:

"The man looks like he is in pain."

@sbusiso_deboy shared their query in the comment section:

"Who's the mother? I have a lot of questions for her."

@kbl..lee0 told the online community:

"That child will be the best big thing in his life. He is a blessing to the father, who will soon be a strong ancestor to this little soul. God is great all the time."

@gf_fay roasted the man, saying:

"How fortunate is this child to meet an ancestor still alive?"

@ahinoam01 was eager to see the one who birthed the child:

"I want to see the mother."

Woman gets siblings after 21 years

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young lady who showed how happy she was after getting siblings 21 years after her parents gave birth to her.

The woman's X post indicated that her mother gave birth to triplet boys.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News