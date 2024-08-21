Content creator Grace Mondlana's latest viral video showcases her smart curtains, which respond to Siri commands to close

The tech-savvy upgrade has sparked a wave of humour on social media, with South Africans playfully suggesting Siri should handle other household chores

Reactions range from amazement to lighthearted jabs, highlighting the blend of awe and humour surrounding her high-tech home feature

Grace Mondlana’s video of her Siri-controlled smart curtains has gone viral, drawing South Africans' amazement and amusement. Images: @grace._mondlana.

Source: TikTok

Content creator Grace Mondlana showcased her latest apartment update after moving into her new home.

In the video, she showed off her latest home upgrade: intelligent curtains.

Mondlana's video, which has gone viral, features her commanding Siri to close her curtains, which then smoothly slide shut in response.

The intelligent and electronic curtains

The video, which is shared widely on social media, shows Mondlana demonstrating her new smart home feature:

Using an app to control the curtains, a remote, and a pulling system, @grace._mondlana highlights how technology has made home management more convenient.

However, Siri's flawless response to her command caught South Africans' attention.

The reaction on social media was a mix of awe and humour

Mzansi couldn't help but poke fun at the impressive but seemingly extravagant technology. @1million responded with a mix of laughing and crying emojis, expressing disbelief and amusement at the high-tech curtain reveal:

"Angeke 😭🔥😍"

@Lady_Kay chimed in with a playful request for Siri to wash the dishes, humorously suggesting that such advancements should extend to everyday chores:

"Sbwl, 'Siri wash the dishes' 😭😂😂"

The video equally entertained others. @ZANDILE✨ shared her dramatic reaction with a flood of emojis, indicating that she was both amazed and entertained:

"The scream I scrome when I saw the curtain’s moving as per Siri’s instruction!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Meanwhile, @KOKIM_ couldn't help but joke about Siri's general unreliability, pointing out that Siri often struggles with simple tasks like playing music:

"Siri can’t even get my music requests right."

@Peter Judge humorously commented on the futuristic vibe of Mondlana's home, joking that she must be living in the year 2050:

"I'm convinced that Grace is living in 2050."

@Kutlwano~ playfully speculated about what might come next, envisioning a future where Siri could handle house cleaning tasks:

"Next is 'Siri clean the house' 😭🙌🏼'

