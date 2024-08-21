A viral video by @una.leks shows her and friends hilariously discovering Skyline Restaurant's high prices were beyond their budget

As they exit, one friend sings "Asina mali" ("We don't have money"), capturing their light-hearted reaction

Social media users relate to their experience with humorous comments and suggestions for budget-friendly alternatives

A hun and her friends hilariously realised Skyline Restaurant's high prices weren't within their budget. Images: @una.leks.

These friends went into a restaurant to grab a meal together and hilariously realised Skyline Restaurant's high prices weren't within their budget.

In the video, the trio has a comedic moment when she and her friends discover that the Skyline Restaurant, a high-end dining spot, is out of their price range, and they don't hesitate to leave.

The girlies laughed their way out of there

The video, filmed in the restaurant's elevator, humorously documents their reaction to the steep menu prices:

The video posted by @una.leks showed the three friends entering the elevator with a clear sense of disbelief. The POV caption reads:

"You go to a restaurant and realise you're not the target market."

As they exit the establishment, one of the friends can be heard singing the playful tune, "Asina mali," [We don't have money] adding to the humorous undertone of their departure.

Mzansi jokingly related to their experience

While the Skyline Restaurant might not be on everyone's budget-friendly list, this light-hearted experience has undoubtedly provided entertainment and sparked conversations about the realities of dining out.

The video has resonated with many viewers on social media, prompting a flurry of relatable and entertaining reactions.

@MaSigwebela🤍 commented:

"I always check the menu and count my coins before I go anywhere 😩😩😩 😂😂😂"

@LANDLAWD🔥 shared:

"Skyline roof prices are not for Cyril's economy 😭😭"

@MaEeee noted:

"Mara le dress code is giving not target market 😭😂"

@doll🌸 joked:

"I need friends like these, no pressure, just jokes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Others chimed in with their suggestions and humour. @Nthatiiiii asked:

"Y'all don't Google the menu before going? 😭"

@Nokwanda suggested:

"Take pictures and go to KFC 😭"

@Macellooo laughed at the song lyric:

"Asinamali 🤣🤣" [We don't have money.]

@Gontse recommended:

"Buy McDonald's, then just have drinks at the restaurant 😩"

