Sindiswa Ngcobo from South Africa celebrated graduating with excellent results from Nelson Mandela University

Not only did Sindiswa graduate Cum Laude, but she was also the top achiever in her program

People online were impressed by her accomplishment, congratulating her for her intelligence and beauty

Sindiswa Ngcobo shared her impressive academic achievement online. Image: @usindi.swa

Source: Instagram

A young South African woman celebrated obtaining her degree with flying colours from Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

Woman celebrates her academic excellence

Sindiswa Ngcobo shared a TikTok video showing herself looking stunning on her graduation day as she reflected on her academic achievements.

In her post, Sindiswa shared that not only was her degree conferred Cum Laude, but she was also announced top achiever for achieving the highest overall results for the degree.

"Tested. Approved. Trusted. ," Sindiswa said in her caption.

Mzansi applauds NMU graduate

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were inspired by Sindiswa's commendable achievement and praised her beauty with brains.

Sindiswa S replied:

"You are such a queen. Congratulations babe♥️. To many more great things♥️."

nqobile__amanda commented:

"Beauty with brains ."

Wandy said:

"Uphiwe konke. Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

Qhawekazi Lina Mbutuma said:

"As an NMU BCur graduate I can agree with you, their nursing programme is haaaard!!! Soo proud of you! I see Mlatsha there also, ohh what a sweetheart ke that lecturer, we were her first cohort ."

Mawomntu wrote:

"Halala MaPholoba."

Qolotha replied:

"Awugcini ngokuba muhle kuphela (You're not just beautiful), congratulations ."

Young mom graduates with son by her side

In another story, Briefly News reported that being a mom is hard, being a mom striving to further her studies is even harder.

Superand mom Mmabatho Bohelo shared her triumph of successfully bagging her degree with her little boy by her side after a challenging journey.

Juggling motherhood and studying can be a constant balancing act, demanding focus and time management to excel in both caring for your child and pursuing academic goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News