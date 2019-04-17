Are you registered in the Central Supplier Database as a supplier but you need information on how to get CSD report? Or maybe you also want to join the list of suppliers, but you do not know how to go about that? Here is information that will benefit you. This article contains everything you need to know about the database, the registration process and also how you can generate your report.

What is the purpose of CSD? As you probably would have known, for any institution or persons who wish to have a link with the government of South Africa in terms of being a supplier, registering with CSD is inevitable. This is because the database increases a supplier's chance of getting contracted to supply an organ of the government goods and services as may be required at any time. This one of the reasons why having updated information on the database as a supplier is essential.

What is a CSD report?

The Central Supplier Database (CSD) has a collection of the information of all institutions, organisations and individuals who are eligible to supply various goods and services that the government may demand for at any time. This is one main reason why suppliers are always encouraged to get registered on the database to ensure easy access to their information in case there is a need to contact any of them.

After a supplier has registered, generating a CSD report for each of them becomes easy. A CSD report is essential because it contains detailed information about individual supplier which include but not limited to their contact names, cell-phone numbers, email addresses and website addresses (if applicable). The contact addresses including provinces, cities, municipalities and postal codes; tax information; bank account details; commodities that a supplier can provide are some of the information which are usually contained in the report.

However, the moment a supplier submits his or her information to the Central Supplier Database website, those details are usually assessed before they can be included in the CSD. Institutions like the Department of Home Affairs, Companies and Intellectual Property Commission and South African Revenue Service will have to verify the information. The essence of this is to make sure that each CSD report is accurate, verified and complete, and not misleading or false.

How do I register with CSD?

Before you would be able to transact with the government or even get a report that will enhance your business as a supplier, the first thing that you have to do is to ensure that you are duly registered with CSD and that your unique registration number is available to you. To be able to achieve this, the processes discussed below will help you.

Step 1: Create a CSD user account

What you will be expected to do is to input your basic information and once you are done, an account activation link would be sent to your email address; click and activate your account once you receive it. After that, click on the "Request OTP" so as to receive a code on your mobile phone through an SMS. After you have received it, enter it in the available space.

Step 2: Complete supplier details

Once you have created your user account, the next thing you would be required to do is to log in to the official website of the CSD to complete your registration. To do that, simply follow these steps:

Click on the "Supplier Details" button.

Next, click the "Add Supplier" button and from there, you can complete the identification tab.

Complete every information that is required of you.

Review all that you have done so far by clicking on the "Overview" tab.

Once you are sure that everything is correct, click on the "Submit" button, and you would be good to go.

If everything is well done, how you would know that your registration is successful is that you would be assigned a Supplier number as well as Registration Reference Number. What is unique registration number? It is 36 unique digits that is assigned to every supplier who is duly registered with the CSD.

How to obtain a CSD registration report

Once you have your unique registration number, to get your CSD report, the following are the steps that you need to take:

Once you are logged on to the official CSD online page, the next thing to do is to click on the "Report" button.

Afterwards, you would be asked to register, and in the process, your Supplier number, as well as your Unique Registration Reference Number, would be needed to complete the process.

Next is to click on the "View Report" button and as soon as all of the information that you entered is verified, the report would be automatically generated for you.

From what has been discussed so far, the process involved in how to get CSD report is not stressful. Once you are duly registered, and you have your supplier and unique registration numbers generated for you, anytime you want to get your report, all you would need to do is key in the numbers in the appropriate page online, and your CSD report would be displayed to you.

