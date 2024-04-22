A South African woman named Lisa Nkomo went viral on TikTok after celebrating her graduation

In the video, she showed her mom, grandmother and father all helping her prepare for the ceremony

Many Mzansi TikTok viewers congratulated her while sharing their own experiences

Lisa Nkomo was the first person in her family across three generations to earn a degree. Image: @_lisankomo

A South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself being the first of three generations in her family to graduate.

Family shows up for woman as she bags degree

Lisa Nkomo posted a TikTok video showing herself looking stunning in a white dress as her mom, grandmother and father showed up for her big day and helped her get dressed in her graduation gown, hood and cap.

"Three generations. First to graduate," Lisa shared in her caption.

Mzansi congratulates young woman

Many netizens responded to the video with congratulatory messages. Others expressed how lucky Lisa was to have both parents and her grandmother present at her graduation ceremony.

Botshelo said:

"Congratulations! You are blessed to have your granny there ❤️Mine passed awayl, my graduation is next week. I hope she sees me from Heaven."

nqobii replied:

"Lalela oe congratulations you graduate. Dankie wena Mr West‍."

Hloniphile commented:

"Sophumelela izwangamii (We will succeed, hear it from me)."

Pertunia responded:

"Is there anyone who went to graduation without their parents or parent how was the experience?"

xoli Dlamini replied:

"I'm also a third generation, first person to graduate in the family, I'm such a proud hun. Congratulations."

LondykaNgomane commented:

"Broke the generational curse."

user284578627072 replied:

"Halalaaasiyawagqashula wonke lamaketanga aboshwa kwathiwe ngeke (Congratulations, we will break these bondages)."

Wits graduate shares emotional hug with dad

In another story, Briefly News reported that a recent University of the Witwatersrand graduate not only made her dad proud but also touched South African netizens' hearts with her journey.

A TikTok video shared by @prettzmomzie shows her father embracing her with much pride and emotion on the day of her graduation ceremony.

In the clip, the father is seen holding back tears as her hugs his graduated daughter, dressed in her formal graduation attire and looking amazing.

