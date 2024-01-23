A woman posted a TikTok video with a spectacular view of a large group of cattle being moved as part of her lobola ceremony ahead of her wedding

The lobola process is an essential form of building relations between two families before marriage, with the bride's family being compensated with either money or cattle

Mzansi was in awe of the amount cattle in view, while others used it as inspiration for their wedding day

In South African traditional weddings, the lobola process is an incredibly significant long-running practice. The traditions see the two families coming together to negotiate a bride price paid to the bride's family.

The price can be influenced by many factors, including social status and education level, and how it is paid is worked out through the negotiation between the two families.

The process is essential in bringing the two families together and creating a mutual agreement between them.

An amazing sight

The TikTok video was posted by user @viwe.sobantu, showing a large group of cattle being moved as part of the lobola process.

Mzansi in awe

Netizens rushed to the video's comments section in awe and to share their congratulations, while others prayed for their wedding day, with some woman going as far as to tag their partners to propose.

Lindsay was adamant about what she wanted:

"This or nothing "

Ndisemhle couldn't wait for her special day:

"One day it will be my turn "

Mr Miagi wrote:

"Got the whole farm, even the babies"

Lethiwe was inspired:

How do I show this to God and my ancestors? "

Martha doesn't want cattle:

"For my lobola I want boerboel’s"

Veronica bragged about her upcoming wedding day:

"November, it’s me."

Pheladi shared:

"I see this for me "

