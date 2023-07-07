A TikTok video of a man asking South African ladies how much they think should be paid for their lobola

Lobola is the payment of the bride price by the groom's family to the bride's family, which traditionally is paid with a certain number of cows

Amused social media users had a field day with the post as they responded with all sorts of answers

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A man took to social media to ask South African women how much they expect their bride price to cost.

A man had SA women spilling how much they think their lobola should cost. Image: Khaya Ngwenya/City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images, Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images, @Mrs_Insults/Twitter

Source: TikTok

In the video, the man wrote:

"How much lobola do you think must be paid for you? Gents listen..."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to Buzz South Africa, lobola is the payment of the bride price by the groom's family to the bride's family, which traditionally is paid with a certain number of cows. Sometimes, the bride's family can request a cash equivalent of the number of cows.

According to The Medium, the minimum lobola to be paid is 10I'm cows. The bride's family then determines what the value of one cow would be and multiplies it by 10. For instance, if the standard rate for a cow is R7000, and the family determined that the bride is worth 12 cows, the lobola would be R84 000.

South African ladies spill on how much they expect for lobola

Social media users had a field day with the post as they responded with both serious and silly answers. While some shared actual prices or the number of cows, others had far-fetched and riduclous responses including expectations of elephants, unicorns and millions of rands.

Nokuphila replied:

"50K is enough ."

Smash_T said:

2 Mermaids 57 cows and 5 tigers if you can pay that then 500K is good

désharneltoni

"1 mill (because I’m the one for him) multiplied by 2 (because I’m too fine) multiplied by 3 (because I have 3 personalities) but yeah that’s all."

user3053381244425 commmented:

"2 chickens and R50."

A - for effort wrote:

"6 elephants 4 rhinos (because rhino's are only few and it's also very rare to find a person like me)and 11 cows=total cost $5 million usd = R90milli."

milo commented:

"Yerr y’all don’t rate yourselves someone said 2 chickens and R50✋."

Barochell responded:

"R10 so when they treat me bad I can just give them back their money, cause you can't just put a price on me .‍♀️"

Successful cattle farmer says she could pay for own lobola in cash

In another story, Briefly News reported that one boss babe is making some serious moves as a cattle farmer, so much so that she could easily afford to lobola herself.

Ayanda Zulu (@ayandamageba) took to TikTok to share a video of herself pictured with two of the newest members of her livestock.

In the clip, she is seen looking all done up and breathtaking in a beautiful purple dress, standing next to a trailer carrying two big cows, one white and the other brown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News