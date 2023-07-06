Anele Mdoda has weighed in on the people opting to pay full-time helpers and nannies a monthly salary of R2 500

The radio presenter described this as being pure evil and asked people not to hire helpers if they cannot afford to pay them a decent salary

This debate has been ongoing on social media, with people unapologetically slamming those who look to pay what they consider a low salary for full-time help

Anele Mdoda has slammed an online user who was looking to hire a stay-in nanny and pay them R2 500.

Anele Mdoda said hiring nannies and helpers to pay them R2 500 monthly is pure evil. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

The Anele And The Club on 947 presenter was responding to a Facebook post where a person stated they were looking to hire a nanny for their 8-year-old daughter.

It was the salary offer that set people off.

Anele Mdoda weighs in on R2 500 salary offer for full-time helpers

Radio presenter Relebogile Mabotja tweeted a screenshot of the job advertisement stating they would be paying the helper R2 500.

Anele reacted with disappointment saying people should accept if they cannot afford helpers.

"Hayi I don't know, who is this 33-year-old that must earn R2500 a month. We have to come to terms with the fact that we can’t afford full-time nannies. This is evil."

Mzansi shares their thoughts on Anele's sentiments

Anele's opinion sparked a huge debate among social media users, with some justifying this salary offer and others saying it is illegal.

@bonnyskosana said:

"That’s all she can afford. The child is 8 years also."

@NogoboN said:

"Let’s say I pay her R5000, then I deduct R1 500 for rent, water and electricity and R1 000 for food. Will that be fair? We also need to check her responsibilities: is she gonna use a washing machine or hand wash? Cleaning can not be too much for only her and the daughter."

@PovertykillerB said:

"Not everyone has the same income as you. That’s what she can afford, so please respect that."

@Ziggy_Diver1 said:

"So where must our Police officers, nurses and teachers get nannies from… you earn hundreds of thousands monthly, and speaking from that standpoint. People are working late shifts, and surely no one wants to underpay a person that looks after their kids, but it’s a sad reality."

@MissDiko said:

"I say this all the time, I don't have a helper because I can't afford one. Nothing worse than underpaying someone for labour."

