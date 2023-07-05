Mzansi's TikTokkers wasted no time in questioning the purpose of a bed that cost more than R1 million in a post with side-splitting comments

The bed is sold by an expensive international furniture company where furniture costs more than people's houses

One commentator hoped that the bed would rock him to sleep

A bed that costs R1.5 million drove Netizens up the wall, with some crying that the bed better provide all their needs. Image: @richardhaubrich

Source: TikTok

Netizens floored by a bed that costs R1.5 million hope it better turn their dreams into a reality!

A TikTokker visited a Cape Town-based shop which sells costly beds at prices that could purchase houses and cars.

Cape Town-based shop sells bed for over a million

@richardhaubrich posted the video with the caption:

"This is what an R1.5 million bed looks like."

Hästens is known to sell costly furniture to high-end clients, including celebrities and wealthy people.

The video shows the TikTokker asking a shop assistant why

She then shows him how the beds have more layers than a slice of lasagne, and each detail is handcrafted.

Watch the video here:

Although the shop makes luxury furniture, the bed had many South Africans disagree with the price.

South Africans suspicious of bed, hope it has dreamy features

You can expect our countrymen to make it lit in the comments, and they spared no punches.

Tony Mellem imagined how he would sleep on the bed.

"I'll have sleepless nights thinking about the amount I paid for that bed."

Nyiko NG Nyiko commented that it should be a supercharged bed.

"It must come with a turbocharger to make you fall asleep in 2 seconds and forget your problems."

Schmittyyy had high expectations for the bed.

"For that price, I'm expecting that bed to cuddle me and tell me it's all going to be alright every night before I sleep."

Uwimama Anabelle exclaimed that the bed should cover all of her basic needs.

"That bed must supply water, electricity, and food, and I don't need to go to work."

"For that price, it better make my dreams come true," Thato remarked.

Drake's stingray skin and horse-hair bed costs over R7 million

In a similar article, Briefly News reported how stunned Netizens were when they found out Drake sleeps on a bed worth R7.6 million made by, you guessed it, Hästens.

Tweeps could not help but comment on how the rich buy strange things.

This is because the bed was said to be made out of horse hair and stingray skin!

Source: Briefly News