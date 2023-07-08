A husband's loving wife slapped him with the surprise of his life when she presented him with a PS5 console

The man's eyes bulged, and he had to sit down as he beheld the precious gift his spouse had bought for him

Men and women alike crowned her a great wife and pointed out that dedicated hubbies deserve such prezzies

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man's wife made his day when she surprised him with a PS5. Image: @kutlo_marks

Source: TikTok

Many men's dreams became a reality when a man's wife surprised him with a PS5 in a viral post.

The hubby's jaw dropped, and his face lit up brighter than a spotlight at the groove when he walked into the living room, only to find the console right before him.

The viral video of the PS5 surprise touched Mzansi

@Kutlo_marks posted the viral video on TikTok, which clocked in 1.2 million views and collected 114,000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The lucky man's wife indicated in her caption that her bae has had his eye on the PS5 for a long time.

Any man who is a gamer would go crazy over a Sony Playstation 5 console.

Not only does it have top-range graphics from a 4K Blue Ray drive, but it boasts 825GB onboard memory.

It also costs a pretty penny, going for anything between R13K and R20K.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers react to the wife’s gesture

Netizens applauded the woman for being such a supportive husband and buying a PS5 for him to enjoy.

Women also said that good husbands must be treated in this manner.

sisZandi maS'biya clapped for the wife.

"Ths is how we are supposed to treat our good hubbies."

She.zzy said that women appreciate men who love them all the time.

"I believe in treating your woman right; she'll do better for you," she said.

Sis'Bongs remarked that she did great.

"These souls deserve nice things, yaz," she pointed out.

TshilidziTM noted the man's reaction.

"His reaction is like a kid in the candy store. I wish someone could get me a PS5 as a gift."

MJay called the woman an intelligent lady.

"More reasons to keep him home."

Briefly News wrote a similar article that a loving mother surprised her kids with a brand new PS5 console.

Christmas came early for the children when their mom strolled into the house, console in hand.

One netizen said that the mother's gesture brought her to tears as a mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News