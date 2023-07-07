A video of a man sharing a story time of his experience of dating a girl who wasn't really his girl went viral

In the video, the man explains the details of how he fell for a pretty girl he met at gym, only to find she had another man

The man said he was left heartbroken after confronting the girl and being ghosted, leaving netizens amused

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Mzansi man shared a video detailing how a Johannesburg girl he fell for ended up breaking his heart in the most unexpected way.

In a TikTok video, he explains that anyone who dates in Johannesburg is very brave, especially if they catch feelings for a sneaky link or a situationship.

One Zulu man will think twice about dating a hun from Jozi again. Image: @ntobekocele0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He tells a story about how he joined the gym and met a pretty girl, and got to know her on a personal level before inviting her over to his place.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He explains that they developed a fling without properly communicating what the terms of their relationship. He ended up catching feelings for the first-year varsity student, who he claims was a liker of the finer things in life.

One day while chilling with his friends, his girl video-called him, and after the call, the man's friends asked how he knew the young woman, to which he explained their relationship. The friends couldn't help but laugh as they advised him to let the girl go as she is in a relationship with another guy at their complex.

The man soon confronts the girl and makes her choose between him and the other man, only for the girl to say she loves them both.

The man says what broke his heart the most was having the girl ghost him.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react with laughter and banter

Dolce Vita commented:

"Don’t catch feelings catch flights."

CUTEY❤️ replied:

"Emphasis on ukuphapha."

BRntshiza wrote:

"Ngizinakele ujolloff."

Ntobeko said:

"Ahy bazosibulala laba yazi ‍♂️."

Fanele reacted:

"Yeyi kuvele kuthi xhifi"."

user1494803829883 wrote:

"Engathi akuhambanga kahle."

Heartbroken woman ghosted by bae after booking and paying for her 30th birthday trip

In another story, Briefly News reported that whoever said umjolo is not for the faint-hearted was onto something because it's rough out there.

One woman was left speechless and shattered after her man did the most despicable thing on her birthday nogal.

Lintle Mokitimi (@lintlemokitimi) posted a video on TikTok revealing how she had booked and paid for everything for a trip with a man to celebrate her 30th birthday only for him to ghost her on the day of the trip. Yoh!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News