This farmer was not impressed when he got a call to say one of his bakkies had been rolled

TikTok user @sommernetnico shared a video showing the conversation he had with "Piet”, who crashed the bakkie

People laughed at how sarcastic the farmer was about the incident, knowing there was not much he could do

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This farmer had Mzansi laughing when he confronted one of his workers who rolled one of his bakkies. "Piet" had no idea what was cutting!

This farmer had "Piet" silenced after he saw the bakkie he had totalled after promising to keep it safe. Image: TikTok / @sommernetnico

Source: TikTok

The farm life is not for everyone. While it can be a tough way of life, it can also be beautiful. This farmer clearly has a great relationship with his workers.

Farmer shares video of a bakkie one of his workers rolled

TikTok user @sommernetnico shared a video showing one of his bakkies on its side. Confronting his worker "Piet", who rolled the bakkie, the farmer had no words.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The farmworker couldn't explain himself, but his boss kept his cool pretty well. Claims ols "Piet" was going for a joy ride.

Watch the serious but hilarious situation unfold:

Mzansi people had a lekker laugh at the video

This boss really handled the situation well. People laughed at him, calling the worker "Piet" and saying he had nothing to say about what had happened.

Read some of the funny comments:

Jessy_wessy joked:

“You can’t park there”

bandilekhumalo5 was defeated:

“ Ek weet nie Baas.”

Kapi Makapan said:

“Piet is still dizzy he’s not sure what happened ”

Sbusiso Twala laughed:

“hy gaan hulle lank ge werk vir jou...Piet”

Successful cattle farmer says she could pay for own lobola in cash, shows off newest addition to her livestock

In other news, Briefly News reported that one boss babe is making some serious moves as a cattle farmer, so much so that she could easily afford to lobola herself.

Ayanda Zulu (@ayandamageba) took to TikTok to share a video of herself pictured with two of the newest members of her livestock.

In the clip, she is seen looking all done up and breathtaking in a beautiful purple dress, standing next to a trailer carrying two big cows, one white and the other brown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News