This man is not a lover of spiders, and he made that clear in a hilarious TikTok video that has gone viral

TikTok user @skeffels shared his reaction to a viral spider infestation video, man jumped in the ocean

People laughed in the comment section, admitting that they would have done the same things

Spiders are not many people’s favourite crawlies. This man made it clear that if he had a spider infestation in his home, he’d pack up shop.

TikTok user @skeffels shared his reaction to a viral spider infestation video. Image: TikTok / @skeffels

Source: TikTok

Arachnophobia is a common phobia. Being scared of spiders is a fear most share. So this man’s fear was very relatable.

Mzansi man shares funny reaction to a spider infestation

TikTok user @skeffels shared a video showing what he would do if he had a bunch of spiders crawling around his home. Having enough guts to spray some Doom, the man quickly made his way out of his home, down the street and into the ocean.

This hilarious and slightly extra reaction is very relatable. Take a look:

Fellow spider-fearing people laughed in the comment section

People took to the comment section to second the man’s reaction. Laughing at the video, many admitted that they would have skipped the Doom and gone straight for the ocean, lol.

Read some of the comments:

Inno Thahane laughed:

“that kind of run is to also shake off any that’s on you .”

Mayan_luna loved it:

“Love the dedication op hierdie video!!”

user2646490794060 was not amped:

“I started feeling something crawling on me”

Dollysejake said:

“You forgot to say Voetsek while spraying ”

diane3827 joked:

“I think the house should be warmed up somewhat ”

Source: Briefly News