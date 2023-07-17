This little boy got the fright of his life, and people couldn't help but laugh at his adorable reaction

TikTok user @ma_beee shared a funny video showing her little boy’s reaction to a crayfish

People took to the comment section to share how funny they found this prank

This poor baby boy got the fright of his life when he turned around and saw a crayfish. While people felt sorry for him, they couldn't help but laugh at his reaction.

This mom shared a funny video showing her little boy’s reaction to a crayfish. Image: TikTok / @ma_beee

Shame, little ones really do go through the most sometimes. Some of the things they are scared of make for the best laughs, though.

Adorable baby's hilarious crayfish encounter goes viral

TikTok user @ma_beee shared a video showing her little boy’s reaction to a crayfish, and it is hilarious. The video shows someone sneaking up on the little guy with a crayfish, catching him by total surprise.

The poor baby boy was happily playing and then in total panic! Take a look:

Mzansi people couldn't hold back their laughter

Shame the poor boy was terrified, but it was too funny not to laugh at. His utter shock had people in stitches.

Read some of the comments:

H laughed:

“It’s the fact that he tried to scare you first”

HIM shared:

“It’s the gasp for air for me”

Zimkhitha Cleo Ntuli felt for the boy:

“His soul left his body ”

Thando loved it:

“I could watch this the whole day, honestly”

Thoram_Ruslo was stressed:

“ you are going to give him a heart attack, yazi ”

