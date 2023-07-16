A young boy was forced to face his fear of heights with his father's loving guidance in a TikTok video

The father encouraged the boy to stand on transparent high flooring at a shopping mall, showing him that there is nothing to be afraid of

The TikTok clip went viral, with Mzansi netizens jokingly commenting about the father's method

Facing our fears can be an intimidating experience, especially for young children.

Video captures father's dedication to helping son overcome fear of heights

One courageous father recently demonstrated the power of parental support and determination in helping his young son overcome his fear of heights.

In the video posted by @thandokambheshu, the young boy can be seen standing on a transparent high flooring at a shopping mall, visibly frightened and hesitant to move.

Every time he attempted to walk away, his father gently guided him back, reassuring him that there was nothing to fear.

TikTok video of young conquering his fears goes viral

The wholesome TikTok video garnered 134 000 views within just four days. Netizens playfully joked in the comments that only a stepfather could subject their child to such torture.

Others empathised with the young boy, sharing their own personal struggles with heights.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi admires father-son relationship in TikTok video

@mamjoli said:

"Ayi nam ngeke ngilunge."

@maggie_themua shared:

"I used to be so scared at Menlyn. "

@khethekilebuthelezi wrote:

"Umntanami bakithi."

@nomvulairene2 asked:

"Nana why o tsamaya le stepfather? "

@sontshikazi35 said:

"Slow motion yokubuya."

@user3055958061067 posted:

"He's like me ngabe ngichamile straight."

@marhadebe31 added:

"Weh ay nam ngeke wena boy."

