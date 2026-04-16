A Cape Town Afrikaner family who moved to the US as refugees shared an emotional video and original song about their journey starting over in America

The family arrived in the US with just $24 and has since signed a lease on their own home without any government assistance

People in the comments were moved by their story, though not everyone agreed on the reasons behind their move

An Afrikaner refugee family living in the US. Images: @TheSmithsUSA

Source: Facebook

A Cape Town family who relocated to California as Afrikaner refugees had people stopping to listen after the mother shared something deeply personal online. Facebook page @TheSmithsUSA posted on 9 April 2026, sharing a video of the family walking out of their home in the US in the evening while a song played in the background, one that the mother wrote herself. She shared everything their family has been through since leaving South Africa in the lyrics.

In the caption, she wrote that sometimes it is hard to explain what freedom feels like until you actually live it, and that she tried to put that feeling into a song. The song, which she titled We Can Breathe Now, covers starting over from nothing, fear turning into peace, healing in unexpected places and the kind of freedom that you can feel rather than just describe. She also made space in it for the grief of leaving, acknowledging that pieces of their hearts are still across the ocean.

The family arrived in America with just $24 (just over R390 according to Wise Currency Converter) to their name. They did not know what was going to happen, but they held onto their faith and kept moving forward. In a separate post, the family shared that they recently signed a lease on their own home, without any government help.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

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People support the Afrikaner refugee family's new life

The comments came from all sides on the Facebook page @TheSmithsUSA:

@Louis Haarhoff said:

"Now that's true freedom. For us South Africans, it means walking with our kids at night in the street, something we still can't do in SA. So happy for you guys."

@Carina Geyer wrote:

"The freedom of going for a walk with your kids without thinking about what to leave at home to make yourself less of a target is something you can't explain to people back home."

@Jana Pretorius added:

"I am so happy for you. It's a long, hard road. Not everyone going over will make it. You inspire and motivate. Feeling very emotional. It's an absolutely beautiful song."

@Natalie Davids said:

"Love the song, your home looks beautiful and brightens up the road with all those colourful lights."

@Hestee Potgieter wrote:

"Your time. Live to the full."

@Chantelle Oschman questioned:

"Where in South Africa did you live? Where I am, we are safe and free. Everywhere in the world there is crime. Just tell the truth, you went for the financial opportunity, not because it is that bad in South Africa."

An Afrikaner refugee family's home in the US. Images: @TheSmithsUSA

Source: TikTok

More stories on South African refugees

Briefly News recently reported on a US woman who shared her thoughts after reports emerged that some South African refugees now want to go back home.

recently reported on a US woman who shared her thoughts after reports emerged that some South African refugees now want to go back home. A South African refugee in the US went viral after sharing what he brought with him from home, and fellow South Africans abroad had a lot of feelings about it.

A new report revealed that nearly all refugees arriving in the US right now are South Africans, and the numbers behind the story are bigger than most people expected.

Source: Briefly News