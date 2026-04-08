A South African refugee living in the US took to his social media to share his life abroad

The man posted a video of his goats, saying he wanted to raise good livestock for his community

South Africans abroad flooded his comments praising him for maintaining his farming traditions

A South African refugee in the US has earned praise for bringing his farming roots to America. Images: @jason2bartlett/X and Saul Loeb/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A South African refugee living in the United States recently took to social media to share a glimpse of his pastoral life abroad.

Jason Bartlett, who identifies as a white South African, posted a video of his pasture and herd of goats, offering a nostalgic nod to his roots.

“As a white South African refugee living in America, it is my duty and privilege to raise good-quality livestock for the community. Always nice to have a couple of Dorpas, makes you feel like you’re at home.” Bartlett said.

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The video quickly drew attention from fellow South Africans living in the US. Many praised Bartlett for maintaining his farming tradition in a new country, highlighting the comfort and pride that come with continuing cultural practices abroad. Others took the opportunity to reminisce about their own days in South Africa, sharing memories of farms, livestock, and rural life.

South Africans abroad comment

@CynthiaPoo62278 said:

"Hello from Pennsylvania Jason! They all look very content, and who wouldn’t be with that lovely pasture?"

@az_bradymaria said:

"Thank you for embracing freedom. Good luck and welcome!"

@Ariel_Rasin said:

"I miss sitting in the trees of my great-grandmother’s garden. She had a huge mulberry tree in the centre. I bet that you remember the same South Africa that I d."

@SandsTexas said:

"I know it's much safer here than SA, but America has a similar problem. Don't relax!"

@DebbieMcge67975 said

"Sir, sorry to correct you: you are now an Amerikaaner. Illustrating how home can be carried in unexpected ways."

Another refugee praises his move to the US

Similarly, another refugee shared positive news about his life abroad. Charl Kleinhaus, one of the first people in the group of Afrikaner refugees Donald Trump brought to the United States, spoke about his experience in the country after reports that the group was struggling. He refuted the claims, stating he has three jobs that provide him with enough income to sustain himself. Niehaus also told the public not to listen to "nonsense news" while showing his spacious home. He ended off by saying the move to the US provided him with more opportunities, which he says weren't afforded to him in SA.

Articles on Afrikaner refugees

The US government said it will process 4,500 refugee applications from Afrikaners who want to apply as refugees for the US refugee programme. The number is higher than the 7,500 refugee cap that the Trump administration set.

A South African woman who no longer wanted to be a refugee in the United States was roasted for wanting to return to her country.

Afrikaners who recently moved from South Africa to the United States, claiming they were persecuted in their home country, are facing severe hardships despite government assurances of support.

Some refugees have shared success stories of their move to the US despite reports of struggle for some. Image: Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that 200 Afrikaners allegedly moved to the United States over a week ago. The unconfirmed reports came over a month after the Trump administration announced that it would be accepting more Afrikaners than other refugees into the United States. A conservative blog said a group of Afrikaners arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, on 1 April 2026. The blog post alleged that 200 arrived safely in the country and promised that more would come.

Source: Briefly News