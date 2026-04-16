Report Shows That Almost All Refugees Arriving in the US Are South Africans
- Nearly all US refugees in recent months are South Africans, sparking heated debates online
- US officials link increased refugee numbers to claims of genocide against Afrikaners in South Africa
- Afrikaner refugees also face significant hardships adapting to life in the United States
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.
USA– Almost all of the refugees who streamed into the United States for the past five months are South Africans. This is according to a report by a US department, which showed that only one refugee was not South African.
United States Journalist Geoffrey York shared the report on his @geoffreyyork X account on 15 April 2026. The US Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration provided the data. It showed that a total of 4,499 refugees were resettled in the United States.
A look at the five-page report shows that, except for one Afghanistan refugee, every other refugee is a South African. The figure is close to the target the United States reportedly set in 2026. According to Reuters, the US stated that it would process 4,500 refugee applications from Afrikaners and White South Africans for its US refugee programme. York, a Johannesburg-based journalist, slammed the programme’s numbers. He pointed out that none of the refugees were from war zones, famine zones, or other crises around the world. He called the alleged white genocide “fake”.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
View his tweet on X here:
The United States President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order in February 2025 classifying Afrikaners as refugees and offering them safe passage to become United States citizens. Trump accused the South African government of genocide against Afrikaners, despite there being no large numbers of deaths of Afrikaners. The government has consistently refuted Trump's claims of genocide and the forceful grabbing of land.
Netizens debate the report
Netizens in the comment sections shared fiery opinions.
Mandy Van Willingh said sarcastically:
“You shouldn't be complaining about this. Someone might alert the ICE people and get them deported.”
Dee shared:
“New filings in Pacito v. Trump allege a whites-only exception to the current refugee ban, allowing 3,000 Afrikaners in while 120,000 others remain in limbo. Resettlement agencies are calling it a discriminatory rewrite of US policy.”
Hendrik Strydom said:
“Within South Africa, only the lefties are pushing the genocide narrative. There are 0 posts by sober moderates and even conservatives who claim that there is.”
Afrikaner refugees face hardship in the US
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Afrikaners who relocated to the US are reportedly facing hardships. A clip by US media giant CBS showed that the Afrikaners experienced challenges after arriving in the US.
The Free Press reported that refugees receive $2,000, which is spent mostly on rent, leaving them with little for food or other necessities. They reportedly do not have enough food or the right clothing for the weather.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za