Errol Musk reportedly proposed refugee status in Russia for South African farmers amid controversy over safety claims

The initiative mirrors a programme backed by the administration of US President Donald Trump

Musk said the project aimed to provide refuge to farmers, but did not outline operational details

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Musk is working on a project to provide refugee status in Russia for South African farmers. Image: Igor IVANKO / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Errol Musk is allegedly working on a plan to secure refugee status in Russia for South African farmers. He reportedly stated on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, that the proposal was expected to involve the resettlement of 50 Afrikaner families.

Project aimed to provide refuge to farmers

According to EWN, the initiative mirrors a programme backed by the administration of Donald Trump, which has already granted refugee status to thousands of white Afrikaners. Nearly 5,000 have entered the United States since early 2025, despite the broader suspension of refugee programmes for most other groups. The South African government has rejected claims that Afrikaners face persecution. Errol Musk said the project aimed to provide refuge to farmers, but did not outline operational details.

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In a separate interview with Russian media, he alleged that white Afrikaner farmers were being targeted for murder, a claim authorities in South Africa have strongly denied. Officials in Russia confirmed discussions around the proposal. Aleksandr Avdeyev, governor of the Vladimir region, said the plan included settling 50 families of Dutch descent from South Africa, following talks with Musk. Afrikaners have reportedly emigrated to Russia in small numbers since 2018, although Musk's involvement in such efforts has not previously been reported.

The initiative would resettle 50 families from the white Afrikaans minority. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Getty Images

Restrictions were racially motivated

Elon Musk, who left South Africa as a teenager, has repeatedly criticised the government over regulatory barriers affecting his Starlink service. He recently claimed on social media that licensing restrictions were racially motivated. The presidency dismissed these remarks, with spokesperson Vincent Magwenya describing them as misinformation.

Meanwhile, reports alleged that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula had sought financial support from Russian-linked individuals ahead of the 2024 general election. Mbalula rejected the claims, describing them as unfounded and part of a disinformation campaign.

South Africans abroad praise refugee for bringing farming roots to the US

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that a South African refugee living in the United States recently took to social media to share a glimpse of his pastoral life abroad.

Jason Bartlett, who identifies as a white South African, posted a video of his pasture and herd of goats, offering a nostalgic nod to his roots. The video quickly drew attention from fellow South Africans living in the US. Many praised Bartlett for maintaining his farming tradition in a new country, highlighting the comfort and pride that come with continuing cultural practices abroad. Others took the opportunity to reminisce about their own days in South Africa, sharing memories of farms, livestock, and rural life.

Source: Briefly News