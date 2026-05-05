After a period of silence, Inno Morolong has responded to mounting claims linking her to a suspected human trafficking syndicate

Despite the viral backlash, the socialite claims her overseas recruitment is legitimate and that she remains unfazed by the public outcry

This comes after she was called out by people online, as well as representatives from DIRCO, warning young South Africans against falling for her lucrative international job offers, which officials fear could lead to exploitation and human trafficking

Inno Morolong broke her silence to address the human trafficking allegations. Images: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

Controversial influencer Inno Morolong has finally addressed the grave accusations of human trafficking levelled against her.

The reality TV star is at the centre of a firestorm after advertising lucrative job opportunities in international nightclubs, which many fear are a front for a more dangerous operation.

In her job posts, which she shared on her Instagram page, Morolong emphasised that she was looking for attractive young women to work overseas, offering paid flights and accommodation, as well as payment.

The trouble began when people flagged her posts as "too good to be true," claiming the offers looked like a human trafficking trap. However, Inno emphasises that there was nothing she was doing wrong.

Speaking to Briefly News, the businesswoman dismissed the human trafficking claims as "ignorance," insisting that her work is part of a legitimate international network in the nightlife industry.

Inno Morolong stated that she had done nothing wrong and urged those with "proof" to report her to the police. Image: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

She further defended her recruitment methods, explaining that her posts are simply to find "new faces" for the clubs she works with globally.

"It’s out of their own ignorance to make such accusations. I have been working with so many clubs locally and internationally. I have sent so many dancers, DJs, and promoters to so many countries to work for an honest living. Almost all the clubs I work with locally and internationally always need new faces. Posting and looking for new girls is very helpful for me, as it makes my job easier. So, how other people take it is on them."

The influencer insisted that her conscience is clear and that she would never knowingly endanger anyone. Unbothered by the backlash, she urged her accusers to report their "proof" to the police rather than venting on social media.

"I have been called so many names, but these people can’t break me. If I have trafficked or made someone do something they don’t want, they are more than welcome to report me to the police."

The situation escalated on 29 April 2026 after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO)'s Head of Public Diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, issued a stern warning against accepting unverified international job offers. However, even with the government's intervention and mounting social media pressure, Morolong dismissed the backlash as an attempt to sabotage her work.

See Inno Morolongs's job posts below.

Social media weighs in on Inno Morolong's job offers

The drama has sparked a heated debate online, as netizens discuss the influencer's nonchalance on the matter.

CVanRensburg_ said:

"She either is ignorant of what human trafficking is, or she just doesn’t care."

NovBaby13 speculated:

"If she's open about it, that should tell you she's protected."

LeboEric31563 wrote:

"She's been doing this since 2018, and she keeps getting away with it."

Xerxes_XC demanded action:

"Why are the police not arresting this girl? @DIRCO_ZA, you are sleeping on duty. Why are you quiet? @SAPoliceService, are you waiting until someone disappears before you act? What's wrong with you? Arrest this girl NOW. @ClaysonMonyela, come on, guys, you need to be proactive."

Despite the public outcry, Inno Morolong remains unbothered. Image: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane fires back at assault allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Andile Mpisane's response to Inno Morolong, accusing him of assault.

The influencer alleged that Mpisane and his group of friends attacked her at a nightclub, claiming that she was in fear for her life. The footballer-turned-DJ later responded to the allegations, sparking a heated debate among online users.

Source: Briefly News