South African former PSL player Andile Mpisane has reportedly hit back at Inno Morolong and demands an apology

Morolong claimed that Andile Mpisane and his friends assaulted her at a nightclub this week

The socialite and former reality TV star had opened a case against Mpisane at the Sandton Police Station

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Andile Mpisane has demanded an apology from Inno Morolong. Image: Andilempisane10, Innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Former Royal AM soccer player Andile Mpisane has reacted to the allegations against him. Former Diamonds and Dolls star, Inno Morolong, claimed that Mpisane and his pals assaulted her at a nightclub in Johannesburg.

What Andiles says about Inno Morolong assault

According to MDNnewss, Mpisane, who is Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's son, strongly denies this claim and has taken action against Inno Morolong.

The former Kwa Mam'Mkhize reality star reportedly gave Inno Morolong 24 hours to apologise and retract her claims, which were published on social media.

Through his legal team, Mpisane distanced himself from the attack, which happened at a Sandton club called Booth Nightclub on Monday, 6 April 2026. He claimed that he was only a guest host, and the people involved were the bouncers at the establishment.

Should Morolong fail to adhere to the stipulated demands, she could face more legal action.

Morolong opens case against Andile

Taking to her Instagram stories on 7 April, Morolong stated that she could back her claim through CCTV footage at the venue.

"I was attacked by men last night at the club. @andile mpisane and his nkabi's assalted me last night. My life is in danger: I'm not okay. How can a group of men just attack me like that? I'm so hurt."

Taking Shaun Mkhize, Morolong described the assault as "horrible", adding that she was living in fear.

"Mamkhize, your son Andile Mpisane assaulted me with his friends and security. The footage at the club can show everything about how I was horribly assaulted by a group of men. I almost lost my life, and I'm living in fear now," she wrote.

According to reports, the assault was a result of insults thrown about one another's mothers, with Mpisane allegedly insulting Inno's late mom. Clapping back, she insulted his mom.

Andile Mpisane denied assaulting Inno Morolong. Image: Innomorolong

Source: Instagram

SA has responded to the drama:

@1TrophyWifeHer said:

"So he partially admits to being within the vicinity of where the violence occurred."

@KamogeloMa92354 was bored:

"South Africa has more important things to worry about, not these two."

Andile Mpisane's age stuns SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Andile Mpisane's birthday was on 17 March 2026, but his celebrations took place a few days later at Booth Nightclub in Sandton.

The former Royal AM chairman's age following his birthday celebrations sparked chatter online. He is married to Tamia Mpisane and has five kids; people questioned his age and the number of kids.

"Andile Mpisane is celebrating his 25th birthday at Booth Night Club now, you may wanna pull up. Let's party, see you there," Musa Khawula captioned the post.

Source: Briefly News