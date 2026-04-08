Socialite Inno Morolong confirmed on her Instagram stories that Andile Mpisane and a group of men attacked her at a club

Reports suggest that the incident unfolded on Monday night, 6 April 2026, at a popular Johannesburg nightclub

News of this has sparked mixed views from online users, despite Inno Morolong saying her life is in danger

Inno Morolong said Andile Mpisane and his pals attacked her, and she has opened a case. Image: Andilempisane10, Innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Former Royal AM player Andile Mpisane reportedly assaulted South African socialite Inno Morolong.

Confirming the news, Morolong took to her Instagram stories and spoke about the ordeal, hinting that a case has been opened.

Inno opens case against Andile Mpisane and crew

Taking to her Instagram stories, Inno Morolong confirmed that the incident did indeed happen, saying Andile Mpisane was with his friends and security. She said they were at a nightclub, and that there is security footage to back her claim.

"I was attacked by men last night at the club. @andile mpisane and his nkabi's assalted me last night. My life is in danger: I'm not okay. How can a group of men just attack me like that? I'm so hurt."

Morolong took things further by tagging Andile Mpisane's mother, Shauwn Mkhize, saying she was living in total fear.

"Mamkhize, your son Andile Mpisane assaulted me with his friends and security. The footage at the club can show everything about how I was horribly assaulted by a group of men. I almost lost my life, and I'm living in fear now," she wrote.

She also shared a photo outside the Sandton Police Station, and posted the case number after opening charges against Mpisane and his pals.

Inno Morolong said Andile Mpisane attacked her and his crew. Image: Sourced

Source: Instagram

According to BuzzLife News, the incident unfolded when Andile insulted Inno Morolong's late mother, whom she had laid to rest a few weeks back. In retaliation, Morolong allegedly said something about Andile's mom, resulting in the attack.

The blog quoted a source describing the bloody incident saying, "It was really bad. No matter what happened, Andile should not have laid a hand on a woman," the source said. "It's disgraceful, and Inno needs to seek justice."

Instead of sympathising with Inno, some users responded with laughing emojis. One user, @Marvinliie, said, "What did you do or say? Nani kodwa, you open your mouths too much."

@AbulelaF was, however, heartbroken, commenting, "This is so sad 💔"

@spkenTruth said:

"She’s preparing?? Shouldn’t she have gone to the police station immediately or after she rested??"

More details will follow as Inno or Andile are yet to speak about this incident in detail.

Inno slammed for bathroom snap after mom's burial

In a previous report from Briefly News, Inno Morolong once again trended after posting a hot bath tub snap wearing an expensive robe. However, this shocked some users because this post came days after Inno Morolong buried her own mother.

In a statement, the reality TV star revealed that her family matriarch, Moipone Martha Morolong, died on 17 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News