South African socialite Inno Morolong trended after posting a hot bath tub snap wearing an expensive robe

What shocked some users was that this post came days after Inno Morolong buried her own mother

In a statement, the reality TV star revealed that her family matriarch, Moipone Martha Morolong, died on 17 March 2026

Inno Morolong was faced with heartbreaking tragedy after burying her mother. Image: Innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Diamonds and Dolls reality TV star Inno Morolong returned to her old ways just days after burying her mother.

The star and her family were grieving after burying her mother, who passed away on 17 March 2026.

Inno Morolong posts hot snap

Controversial blogger @Musa_Khawula reshared the hot snap of Morolong in the bathtub wearing an expensive bathroom robe. On Wednesday, 25 March 2026, Inno shared her current state of mind after losing her mother.

"Grieving, healing, glowing," she captioned her post.

The photo was reshared by Khawula on X, who had some harsh words for DJ Zinhle.

"Inno Morolong stuns in a new photograph three days after burying her mother due to cancer, just like how DJ Zinhle had to bury her ex-boyfriend AKA, who her for granted by cheating on her with everybody."

Some people defended Inno from the nasty comments, while others agreed that she should have given it some time before it went back to regular programming.

@kamo_mash said:

"Grief looks different on everyone. Life doesn’t pause, even when it feels like it should."

@msmonakhisi stated:

"It is too early for her to be pausing half-naked. She just buried her mom for heaven's sake."

@ImpartialFacts asked:

"Can't she close shop for a week and mourn her mother, or blessers can't wait?"

@Kearatiwa defended Inno:

"Aowa, life goes on. Sometimes people take content in advance. By the time you see it, they don't even remember when they took it."

In a statement, Inno was very sincere about what her mom did for her:

"Thanks for helping me raise my daughter, thanks for giving me a good life, thanks for being the best mom to me and everyone. I can't thank you enough, but I will forever be thankful to have a mother like you."

Mzansi defends DJ Zinhle from Musa's remarks

Meanwhile, some people saw it fit to remove DJ Zinhle and her family from the mess:

@ThabiJoy4 said:

"Now, tell me how the 2 correlates."

@WolfePI9 alleged:

"DJ Zinhle had the last laugh, he took AKA's child to another man. Every man will tell you the pain of being replaced & hearing your child calling another man daddy/father while you are still alive. No man wants to hear the nonsense of two fathers."

@mrs_milli00n shared:

"This caption has nothing to do with Inno and everything to do with DJ Zinhle."

Inno Morolong marks one year of sobriety

In a previous report from Briefly News, Inno Morolong celebrated one year of sobriety in 2025, sharing her transformation journey publicly.

The 33-year-old club host and reality TV star reflected on past struggles with alcohol-related incidents.

Source: Briefly News