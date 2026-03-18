Inno Morolong and her family are facing a tragedy following the passing of their mother

The reality TV star was devastated as she shared the news with her followers, reflecting on her bond with her mom and the time they shared

Briefly News learned more about the Morolong family's loss as they process the tragic news

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Reality TV star Inno Morolong mourned her mother's tragic loss. Images: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

Inno Morolong's family has been plunged into a deep state of mourning following the tragic passing of their matriarch, Moipone Martha Morolong, on 17 March 2026.

The reality TV star and content creator, best known for being part of Diamonds and Dolls, took to social media on 18 March to share the heartbreaking news with her followers, delivering an emotional tribute to the woman she credited for giving her a good life.

"Thanks for helping me raise my daughter, thanks for giving me a good life, thanks for being the best mom to me and everyone. I can't thank you enough, but I will forever be thankful to have a mother like you."

The media star and philanthropist paid a touching tribute to her mother, expressing deep thankfulness for their time together while taking heart in the fact that she is no longer in pain.

She is survived by her husband, Sabata Ephraim Morolong, her children, Inno, Olivia and Gift Morolong, and her five grandchildren, Bontle Manana, Lesedi, Keneilwe, Reabetswe and Kamo.

As the Morolong family prepares to lay their matriarch to rest, the outpouring of love and support from fans continues to flood social media. Inno's tribute serves as a poignant reminder of the irreplaceable role her mother played as the foundation of their home.

Inno Morolong and her family mourned the loss of her mother. Image: moiponemartha

Source: Instagram

What happened to Inno Morolong's mother?

In a statement exclusively shared with Briefly News, it was revealed that Moipone had been diagnosed with Melanoma cancer in 2023, and having fought bravely for three years, she departed peacefully in the morning of 17 March 2026, surrounded by loved ones. She was 65.

With a final, heart-wrenching goodbye, the TV star and mother of one celebrated the incredible woman who shaped her life, describing her mother as a beacon of light.

"Moipone was a woman of extraordinary love, strength, and warmth. Her laughter, gentle guidance, and unwavering support for her family touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and cherished memories that will never be forgotten."

As the family processes their loss, they ask for privacy as they come to terms with the overwhelming tragedy, with memorial and funeral arrangements expected to be shared in due course.

Danya Dev mourns his mother's tragic loss

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to singer Danya Dev's touching tribute after laying his dear mother to rest.

The singer opened up about the impact his mother had on his career and how he plans to honour her memory.

Tributes poured in from fans and celebrity peers who sent comforting words to Danya and his grieving family.

Source: Briefly News