South African socialite Inno Morolong has announced her back-to-school initiative aimed at underprivileged children.

Inno's drive will be open on 11 January and will be handed over during the week until 14 January, the day that schools open

Morolong joins a few Mzansi celebrities who have made donating to schools a priority, including Black Coffee

Inno Morolong will donate school supplies to underprivileged kids.

Source: Getty Images

Socialite Inno Morolong is using her influence to assist deserving children with their basic school supplies needs.

The star announced her back-to-school initiative, which will assist underprivileged kids from poor backgrounds.

Inno talks about her initiative

Taking to Instagram, Morolong shared a poster of her program, which also urges more people to support.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Many learners start the school year without the basic tools they need to succeed. This drive is about restoring dignity, confidence, and hope, one school kit at a time,” Morolong wrote.

In the poster, Inno encouraged people to open their hearts and pockets to ensure no child is left behind when the school year starts.

"As we draw closer to the reopening of schools, it is important to think of those in need. This January, I will be donating essential school supplies (pens, pencils, notebooks, paper, folders, calculators, backpacks, and pencil cases, etc) to families in need and child-headed homes. Those who wish to join me in contributing to the making of future leaders, kindly reach out. All donations. All proceeds will go towards the initiative and the greater cause."

Other Mzansi celebs who do their bit for pupils

In January 2025, the Black Coffee Foundation shared its commitment to providing kids with the tools they need to succeed.

“School's where dreams begin. It is where young minds are shaped, where curiosity is nurtured and where futures are built. We believe in the power of education to transform lives and uplift communities."

“Our Back-to-School Project is a commitment to making sure every child has what they need to start the school year strong. Let us all work together to give them the tools to dream, learn, and achieve,” he added.

Other celebs include DJ Shimza, who donated 2000 school shoes and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who helped 700 students with stationery and school uniforms at the start of the school year.

Cyan Boujee's donation side-eyes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee recently opened her heart to her hometown by donating food items to the less privileged

The YouTuber shared photos from her drop-off, where she expressed feeling a sense of pride for being able to help those in need through her foundation

She received applause from the online community for her generous act, while others accused her of doing "damage control" for the trafficking incident. "I went back to my hometown, just like I planned. With the help of my friends, we gave back — and it reminded me of when I was much younger, giving with the little I had. Today looks different, but the heart is the same."

"This is just an upgraded version of what I’ve always loved. Hoping this is the beginning of bringing the Reaching Out Foundation back."

Source: Briefly News