Cyan Boujee recently opened her heart to her hometown by donating food items to the less privileged

The YouTuber shared photos from her drop-off, where she expressed feeling a sense of pride for being able to help those in need through her foundation

She received applause from the online community for her generous act, while others accused her of doing "damage control" for the trafficking incident

Cyan Boujee's kind gesture ignited a firestorm of reactions. Images: cyan.boujee24

Underneath all the scandals and drama, Cyan Boujee proved that she has a heart of gold by giving back to her community.

The controversial YouTuber and content creator is famous for her larger-than-life personality and several scandals levelled against her. However, she used her notoriety for good when she donated food and supplies to the less privileged on 19 December 2025.

Real name Honour Zuma, the influencer and content creator shared photos from her day of donating food parcels with her team, and the tone of her caption highlighted gratitude for how far she had come.

"I went back to my hometown, just like I planned. With the help of my friends, we gave back — and it reminded me of when I was much younger, giving with the little I had. Today looks different, but the heart is the same."

In her post, Cyan also shared pictures from earlier in her philanthropic journey in 2019, when her good deeds, through the Reaching Out Foundation, touched lives and made a lasting difference. She expressed her hopes to revive the foundation and continue helping those in need.

"This is just an upgraded version of what I’ve always loved. Hoping this is the beginning of bringing the Reaching Out Foundation back."

Cyan Boujee donated food items to her community, expressing her hopes to do it more often. Image: cyan.boujee24

Her food drive wouldn't be the first generous act Cyan has shown her supporters. In 2024, she trended after donating one of her wigs to her fan, and while that did not go without criticism, it's true that no good deed goes unpunished.

Reacting to her latest gesture, social media supporters erupted in praise for the DJ, while critics also shared their two cents about her donations.

See the pictures from Cyan Boujee's food drive below.

Social media reacts to Cyan Boujee's act of kindness

Fans and peers praised and admired Cyan Boujee for giving back to the less fortunate.

_itss.deekayy said:

"May the lord bless you, Honour. The universe and, most importantly, God will provide you with many more blessings. So proud of you. Such a heart-warming thing I'm seeing."

chabangumaki wrote:

"Well done, Sesi Cyan."

thash848 responded:

"May God open more doors for you, baby, may your wallet never go dry."

thato_m___ posted:

"This is beautiful."

Meanwhile, others were quick to revisit the YouTuber's human trafficking scandal and assault allegations, suggesting that the donations campaign was merely a tactic to clear her image.

InnocentNkuna11 said:

"So you're telling me I can be violent and do shady things, but because I’m 'real' and pretty, society will turn a blind eye? Okay, noted."

ravepeterson___ wrote:

"And just like that, everyone has forgotten about her crimes."

Roooosta slammed Cyan Boujee:

"Anything to reduce the human trafficking allegations."

telleeetubby reminded:

"Oksalayo, we haven’t forgotten about the Russia scandal."

